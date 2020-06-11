Anupam Kher Gets A Quick Haircut From Brother Raju Kher. See Their ROFL Video

Anupam Kher shared this video. (courtesy anupampkher)

Anupam Kher, on Thursday, cracked up his Instafam with an ROFL video featuring his brother Raju Kher. In the video, Raju Kher can be seen giving a haircut to Anupam Kher with a trimmer. Needless to say, the haircut got done pretty quick. Anupam Kher can be seen looking at his reflection in the mirror and saying, "Jaldi ho gaya." Sharing the video, the 65-year-old actor accompanied it with a quote attributed to Roman philosopher Seneca the Younger, "We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!" He also added, "That was the quickest haircut." Anupam Kher added the hashtags "brothers" and "jaldi ho gaya" to his post. Take a look:

Anupam Kher's video was flooded with comments from his friends and fans in no time. Reacting to the hilarious video, Anupam Kher's The Indian Detective co-star Russell Peters commented, "Holy sh*t! You guys look like twins."

A few weeks back, Anupam Kher trended a great deal with multiple pictures of himself sporting different wigs. Anupam Kher shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Please don't laugh, it is a serious matter. Waise toh sabhi style acche lag rahe hai, lekin phir bhi (Anyway each style looks good on me, but still)." Take a look:

Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, Anupam Kher spoke about the challenges being bald posed to landing films in Bollywood. He said, "I was not even the best-looking guy to have landed in Mumbai in the eighties! I was a skinny young man with a balding head. What you see today is a dignified bald look. Back then, having a head full of hair was more important than talent. There was nobody who I could refer to, so I used to look up to Telly Savalas (American singer and actor)."

Anupam Kher has a body of work that includes Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Naam Shabana, The Shaukeens, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge among others. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered where he shared screen space with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.