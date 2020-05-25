'Humbled And Blessed': Anupam Kher Celebrates 36 Years In Cinema

Anupam Kher in a still from Saaransh. (courtesy Youtube )

Highlights "My 36th birthday in movies," wrote Anupam Kher

"Thank you, Anupam," wrote Mahesh Bhatt

"To the entertainer and winner of hearts," wrote Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher completed "36 years in the world of entertainment" on Monday. Reminiscing his years in the world of cinema, Anupam Kher shared a video with snippets of his performances from the films he has worked in, over the years. Anupam Kher, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1984 film Saaransh, reminisced about the film and wrote, "My 36th birthday in movies! My 1st film Saaransh directed by Mahesh Bhatt Saab was released on 25th May, 1984. I was 28 and played a 65-year-old man B V Pradhan." He further added, "I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far." Thanking his directors, producers and the audience, the 65-year-old actor further wrote, "God has been kind and so have been my producers/directors. Most of all it is you, my audiences who have given me so much love and strength. I am humbled and blessed. Thank you." Read his post here:

Mahesh Bhatt, who directed Anupam Kher in Saaransh, shared a still from the film on his Twitter profile and wrote, "36 years of Saaransh! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation."

36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. @AnupamPKher#Saaranshpic.twitter.com/LA91wmuL6R — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 25, 2020

Anupam Kher's Tezaab co-star and friend Anil Kapoor wrote a heartwarming tweet for him. Anil Kapoor shared Anupam Kher's video and wrote, "36 years of my dear friend Anupam and here's to 36 more, to the entertainer and winner of hearts... the chameleon! A beautiful, inspiring and a truly incredible journey." Take a look:

36 years of my dear friend Anupam and here's to 36 more !!! To the entertainer and winner of hearts... the chameleon! A beautiful, inspiring & a truly incredible journey! @AnupamPKherhttps://t.co/K02r5USNaE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2020

Written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Saaransh traced the journey of an elderly couple, played by Anupam Kher and Rohini Hattangadi, who come in terms with the death of their son. Produced by Tarachand Barjatya, Saaransh won many awards and accolades post its release. Anupam Kher won the Filmfare Award for the best actor while Mahesh Bhatt won the Filmfare Award for the best story. Saaransh also starred Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.