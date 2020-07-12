Abhishek Bachchan, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Requests Fans To 'Not Panic'

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan )

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, 44, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Abhishek revealed that they both have been experiencing "mild symptoms" and are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. In his post, Abhishek also requested his fans to "stay calm and not panic." The actor added that he and his family are complying with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has also put a banner outside his house - Jalsa - to define it as a containment zone. "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic," wrote Abhishek in his post.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a tweet on Saturday night that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who is currently admitted in the isolation unit of Nanavati hospital, is "stable with mild symptoms," reported the hospital on Sunday. In his tweet, Big B also stated that the rest of his family members, including wife Jaya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have also undergone tests for coronavirus. Their results are awaited. An hour after Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek revealed that he also has the virus.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

On Sunday, the head of critical care in Nanavati hospital, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, shared details about the medical condition of Big B and Abhishek Bachchan while talking to NDTV. He said: "Their condition is stable. They have mild symptoms and their vitals are under control... usually by 10-12th day, peak disease impact on body is witnessed. Today would be 5th day since Amitabh ji's symptoms had surfaced...have to watch closely for another seven days and see how the disease evolves...in the next 3 days, we will be able to see the evolution trajectory... very likely that he may remain to have a very mild version."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He has featured in several films like Refugee, Guru, Raavan, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Delhi-6, Dus and the Dhoom series among others. He will next be seen in The Big Bull, which is one of the seven big Hindi movies to be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.