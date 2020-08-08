Actor Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus infection.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus infection, he tweeted today. The actor's father, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, had also tested positive but was discharged from the hospital days ago after successfully defeating the virus.

"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE! I told you guys I'd beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" he tweeted.

An elated Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture of his care board from the hospital.

"Discharge plan: YES! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me," the actor posted on Instagram.

On July 11, both Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to the Mumbai hospital for testing COVID-19 positive. After over three weeks, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative and returned home on August 2.

"Feeling bad for Abhishek... prayers he comes home soon," the 77-year-old actor wrote in a blog post. Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently wrote to her brother in a post: "Hang in there." Abhishek's wife Aishwarya was also briefly in the hospital and returned home on July 27 after testing negative for the virus. Their eight-year-old daughter, who also tested positive, also recovered and returned home with Aishwarya.