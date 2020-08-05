'Come On Bachchan, You Can Do It': Coronavirus-Positive Abhishek Posts From Hospital

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan, who was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital with COVID-19 on July 11, shared a photo of his care board for Day 26 (August 5) on Instagram, along with a note of encouragement for himself. The hospital's "discharge plan" for Abhishek, who still has the coronavirus, prompted him to share this post. Picking out notes from care board, Abhishek wrote: "Hospital day: 26. Discharge plan: NO! Come on Bachchan, you can do it!" Abhishek added the hashtag "#believe" to his post. The 44-year-old actor's post was flooded with "get well soon" messages, just like in every other post shared by him from the hospital.

On July 11, both Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to the Mumbai hospital for testing COVID-19 positive. After over three weeks, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative and returned home on August 3. "Feeling bad for Abhishek... prayers he comes home soon," the 77-year-old actor wrote in a blog post. Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently wrote to her brother in a post: "Hang in there." Minutes after Abhishek's post on Wednesday night, Amitabh Bachchan shared a poem by his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, in his post about defeating COVID-19.

In the past few weeks, Abhishek has filled up his feed with glimpses of his views from the hospital. His posts are proof that Abhishek loves to gaze at the Mumbai sky from the hospital.

Abhishek shared this post during one of his late night strolls in the hospital: "Light at the end of the tunnel!"

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya was also briefly in the hospital and returned home on July 27 after testing negative for the virus. Their eight-year-old daughter, who also tested positive, also recovered and returned home with Aishwarya. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.