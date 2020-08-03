Amitabh Bachchan Is Back Home But His Heart Is Still In The Hospital: 'Feeling Bad For Abhishek'

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights Big B, who was in hospital, returned home on Sunday

Abhishek is still COVID-19 positive and in the hospital

Big B wrote that he is missing Abhishek

"It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after 'mukti' from the coronavirus," wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his blog post on Sunday. However, Big B added a "but..." to his post, writing about returning home with "a sour taste" in his mouth as his son Abhishek Bachchan is still in the hospital - Abhishek remains coronavirus positive. "But a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in medical care... the medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the world give us the hope of repair... assuring us each minute that 'all shall be well' , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus," Mr Bachchan wrote in his official blog. "Feeling bad for Abhishek... prayers he comes home soon," he added to his post.

During his over three-week stay in the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan had frequently written posts of gratitude for the doctors and healthcare workers. He added one more thank-you note in his blog post: "When I had addressed them as 'angels in white' I had never imagined that I would be supine in their midst to savour their angelic presence, as they give us hope inspiration and the strength to fight. They are quite remarkable. My gratitude shall never fail for them."

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after their coronavirus diagnosis. After Big B's homecoming on Sunday, here's what he tweeted:

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Abhishek wrote: "I, unfortunately due to some co-morbidities, remain COVID-19 positive and remain in hospital."

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya was also briefly in the hospital and returned home on July 27th after testing negative for the virus. Their eight-year-old daughter, who also tested positive, also recovered and returned home with Aishwarya. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.