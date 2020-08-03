Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Home From Hospital, Posts Pics Of Aaradhya-Agastya, Shweta-Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B shared pics of Agastya-Aaradhya, Abhishek-Shweta on Rakhi

Big B described Rakhi as "the festival of protection and security"

He also shared a few thoughts on the "essence" of age-old traditions

Amitabh Bachchan, who returned home from the hospital on Sunday, shared a Raksha Bandhan special post late night on Monday. The 77-year-old actor not only dedicated the post to his grandchildren Agastya and Aaradhya but also to son Abhishek and daughter Shweta. Mr Bachchan shared a few of his favourite photos featuring Aaradhya and Agastya and baby versions of Abhishek and Shweta, to explain what Raksha Bandhan celebrations are all about: "And tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother... a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side," wrote Mr Bachchan and added: "Raksha Bandhan : 'raksha' to protect ; 'bandhan' to tie to bond to hold together."

Mr Bachchan, who loves to blog on social media, also shared a few thoughts on the "essence" of age-old traditions, such as raksha bandhan: "Our 'samaaj' does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable... in the essence of behavioural convictions such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved... they are the crafted genius of writings on stone... forever."

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted on Rakhi this year:

On Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Back home," after over three weeks of being in the hospital. Big B revealed he's currently in self isolation at home. Abhishek Bachchan, who was also admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital the same day as Big B, continues to remain there as he still has the coronavirus. "I, unfortunately due to some co-morbidities, remain COVID-19 positive and remain in hospital," he tweeted.

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

In June, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo released on OTT platform Amazon Prime, making it Big B's first ever digital release. Amitabh Bachchan's line-up of films now includes Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre. Mr Bachchan will also return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati for the upcoming season.