'God's Own Angels In White PPE Units': Coronavirus-Positive Amitabh Bachchan's Shout-Out To Healthcare Workers From Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights "They take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure": Big B

"This be their prayer everyday," he wrote and shared photos of prayers

Big B is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, shared a new appreciation post for healthcare workers on Wednesday. The 77-year-old actor, who tested positive for the coronavirus on July 11, described healthcare workers as "god's own angels in white PPE units" and showered them with a whole lot of praise for "working in extreme condition" to cure their patients. Big B shared two photographs of prayers that healthcare workers say every day for the better recovery of their patients and wrote: "They work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe.. the Gods' own angels in white PPE units, doctors, nurses, support staff ... yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients! This be their prayer every day."

Read Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet from the hospital here:

T 3609 - T 3609 - ..they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients !

This be their prayer everyday .. pic.twitter.com/8T6OMuC2SD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also admitted to the same hospital for coronavirus treatment. She was discharged from the Nanavati Hospital on Tuesday. Big B, in a tweet later that day, shared that he got emotional after his daughter-in-law and granddaughter were sent home. "Apni choti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paya aapne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)," read Big B's tweet.

T 3607 - T 3607 - — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a photograph from the hospital. The actor didn't write anything in the caption. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing posts for his fans and healthcare workers from the hospital. Check them out here:

T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .. pic.twitter.com/7ZbZauBmQG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2020

T 3594 (i) -



pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Prime Video last month. The actor co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. Big B's upcoming projects are Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.