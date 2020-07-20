Amitabh Bachchan, In Hospital With COVID-19, Borrows Father's Poem For Latest Post

"For them that work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly to keep us protected," wrote Big B

Amitabh Bachchan, In Hospital With COVID-19, Borrows Father's Poem For Latest Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights

  • Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on July 11
  • He is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital
  • Big B's son and daughter-in-law also tested positive for COVID-19
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dedicated his latest post to healthcare workers who "work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly" to keep others protected. The actor, who has been sharing updates about his health from the hospital, quoted a few lines from a poem written by his father, veteran poet late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote: "Words from Babuji... for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly to keep us protected." Borrowing a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem Main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh, Big B wrote: "Main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh. Kabhi nahi jo taj sakte hai apna nyayochit adhikaar, kabhi nahi jo seh sakte hai sheesh nawakar atyachaar, ek akele ho ya unke saath khadi ho bhari bheed; main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. A day after the duo shared their coronavirus diagnosis with their fans on Twitter, Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter also tested COVID-19 positive. Aishwarya was in isolation at the Bachchan residence - Jalsa - for almost a week before she was moved to the Nanavati Hospital on Friday.

On Saturday, a hospital insider was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward."

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively sharing posts for his fans and for healthcare workers from the hospital on social media. Take a look:

The four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, including Jalsa, were sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC on July 12.

Comments
amitabh bachchan covid 19abhishek bachchanaishwarya rai bachchan

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter