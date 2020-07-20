Amitabh Bachchan, In Hospital With COVID-19, Borrows Father's Poem For Latest Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dedicated his latest post to healthcare workers who "work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly" to keep others protected. The actor, who has been sharing updates about his health from the hospital, quoted a few lines from a poem written by his father, veteran poet late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote: "Words from Babuji... for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly to keep us protected." Borrowing a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem Main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh, Big B wrote: "Main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh. Kabhi nahi jo taj sakte hai apna nyayochit adhikaar, kabhi nahi jo seh sakte hai sheesh nawakar atyachaar, ek akele ho ya unke saath khadi ho bhari bheed; main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. A day after the duo shared their coronavirus diagnosis with their fans on Twitter, Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter also tested COVID-19 positive. Aishwarya was in isolation at the Bachchan residence - Jalsa - for almost a week before she was moved to the Nanavati Hospital on Friday.

On Saturday, a hospital insider was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward."

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively sharing posts for his fans and for healthcare workers from the hospital on social media. Take a look:

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

T 3594 (i) -



pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

T 3596 -

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

The four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, including Jalsa, were sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC on July 12.