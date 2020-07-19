'We Hear Your Prayers': Amitabh Bachchan, COVID-19 Positive, Writes To Fans From Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan and his son tested COVID-19 positive last week

They are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, shared a new tweet thanking his fans for all the prayers and well-wishes on Saturday evening. Big B, who was shifted to the hospital along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, after they tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday last week, shared a family photo featuring himself, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his 8-year-old granddaughter and wrote: "We see your love... we hear your prayers... we fold our hands... in gratitude and thanks!" A day after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan announced their coronavirus diagnosis, Aishwarya and her daughter also tested positive. The actress was in isolation at the Bachchan residence - Jalsa - before she was moved to the Nanavati hospital on Friday.

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has been writing to his fans and has been updating them about his health from the hospital. The actor, on Friday, expressed his gratitude towards his fans by tweeting this: "In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well-wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer. We express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all... In these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive."

T 3597 - In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive ! pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

T 3594 (i) -



pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

On Sunday last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC sealed off four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, including Jalsa, after proper sanitization.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Prime Video last month. The actor co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. Big B's upcoming projects are Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.