'My Gratitude Has No Bounds:' Coronavirus-Positive Amitabh Bachchan Tweets From Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B and Abhishek are being treated for coronavirus

Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter also tested COVID positive

Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised on Saturday

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, shared a note for all his fans and well-wishers on his Twitter handle on Thursday night. The Bollywood veteran, in his tweet, wrote: "gratitude has no bounds" and added, "I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well-being ... On SMS, on WhatsApp, on Instagram, on blog and all possible social media." Mr Bachchan signed off his note saying, "My gratitude has no bounds. Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more." Amitabh Bachchan along with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and they were hospitalised. The actor has been actively sharing posts on social media.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3596 -

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

On Thursday morning, the actor tweeted a life lesson, an excerpt from which read, "They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting... those who live off others... these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness... whenever possible, save ourselves from such trendsetters."

T 3595 (i) -

They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting .. those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness .. whenever possible save ourselves from such trend setters .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2020

Earlier this week, the actor shared a post for healthcare workers. "Pristine white their layered dress, dedicated to serve they be, god like incarnations they, companions of the sufferer they, erased they their ego have, to us they have embraced in care, they be the divine destination, they fly the flags of humanity," wrote Big B.

T 3594 (i) -



pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

On Tuesday, a hospital insider shared an update about the actors' health updates and told news agency PTI: "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days." Meanwhile, all four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa (where the actor lives with his family) - were sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter also tested positive and they are in isolation at their Mumbai home.