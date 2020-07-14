Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek, Both COVID-19 Positive, To Stay In Hospital For At Least A Week: Report

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek (courtesy bachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek,44, both diagnosed with COVID-19, will have to be in hospital for at least a week, said a hospital insider, reported news agency PTI. On Tuesday morning, the source shared a health update about Big B and Abhishek and said they are "stable": "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days," PTI quoted the source as saying. Abhishek's wife actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their young daughter have also tested positive - they are in home quarantine. Since their diagnosis on Saturday, both Amitabh and Abhishek have continued to be in touch with their fans via Twitter and Instagram. They are in an isolation ward in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed.

On Monday night, Amitabh Bachchan shared this message of gratitude for his fans, writing: "Prayers and wishes of well-being, come to me like the torrential unstoppable rain... This bond of love has broken the banks of containment... Swept away... I have been drenched in this immense love... The darkness of my lonely solitude illuminated... My individual gratitude shall I never be able to express... On bended knee do I bow my head before thee."

On Sunday evening, Abhishek Bachchan had requested fans to "remain calm" and tweeted: "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Late night on Monday, actress Sara Ali Khan revealed her driver tested COVID-19 positive. Domestic staff members of Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor had also tested positive in the recent past. Anupam Kher's family members have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 - the actor tested negative.

During the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and also for a few videos applauding COVID-19 warriors. As lockdown restrictions were eased, Abhishek was pictured outside a dubbing studio.

