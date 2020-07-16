COVID-19 Positive Amitabh Bachchan, Currently Recovering In Hospital, Shares A New Tweet About Jealous 'Trendsetters.' Read Here

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Highlights "Whenever possible, save ourselves from such trendsetters": Big B

Big B and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID19 on Saturday

They are being treated for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted in the isolation unit of Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, shared a new tweet about six types of "trendsetters" on Thursday. Big B, who was hospitalised along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, after they tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, shared a life lesson with his fans and asked them to stay away from people who "express jealousy, dislike all others, remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting and live off others." The actor tweeted: "They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting... those who live off others... these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness... whenever possible, save ourselves from such trendsetters."

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are being treated for COVID-19 in the Nanavati hospital. A day after the duo revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter, Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their 8-year-old daughter also tested positive for the virus. The mother-daughter duo have been in isolation at their home Jalsa. On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC sealed off four bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, including Jalsa, after proper sanitization.

On Tuesday, Big B, who has been sharing health updates on Twitter, dedicated a message of gratitude to healthcare workers. He wrote: "Pristine white their layered dress, dedicated to serve they be, god like incarnations they, companions of the sufferer they, erased they their ego have, to us they have embraced in care, they be the divine destination, they fly the flags of humanity."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Prime Video last month. The actor co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. Big B's upcoming projects are Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.