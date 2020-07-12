Amitabh Bachchan's Four Bungalows In Mumbai Sealed After He Tests COVID-19 Positive

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

COVID-19-positive Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. The actor and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, following which Big B's family members, including his wife Jaya, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, and his staff also took the coronavirus test. BMC, on Sunday, revealed that 30 people working at the bungalows have been tested for coronavirus and their results are awaited, reported ANI. Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows have been sealed after proper sanitization and all residents have been placed under a 14-day quarantine.

It is still not clear whether Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus or negative. The confusion began after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive while Jaya Bachchan had tested negative in a tweet on Sunday and later, after a few minutes, deleted his tweet. However, according to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, both Aishwarya and her daughter had tested negative for the virus, reported news agency PTI.

On Saturday evening, Amitabh Bachchan revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet, in which he wrote: "I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Just an hour after Mr Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed in a tweet that he is COVID-19 positive. The actor, in his latest post on Instagram today, asked his fans to "not panic." "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic," he wrote.

Actress Rekha's bungalow has also been sealed by the BMC after her security guard was diagnosed with COVID-19.