Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan, Full Of 'Gratitude,' Send A Thank You Note To Fans From Hospital

Hospital protocol might restrict Amitabh Bachchan from sharing more details but it couldn't stop him from expressing his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers. Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his actor son Abhishek, has been thanking his fans - one tweet a day. In his recent post, Mr Bachchan also thanked his fans on behalf of Abhishek and he wrote: "In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well-wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer. We express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all... In these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive."

T 3597 - In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive ! pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

The actor has been actively sharing posts on social media. On Thursday night he tweeted, "I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well-being... On SMS, on WhatsApp, on Instagram, on blog and all possible social media." Mr Bachchan signed off his note saying, "My gratitude has no bounds. Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more."

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

Mr Bachchan began the week by thanking the healthcare workers in his Twitter post. "Pristine white their layered dress, dedicated to serve they be, god like incarnations they, companions of the sufferer they, erased they their ego have, to us they have embraced in care, they be the divine destination, they fly the flags of humanity," wrote Big B.

pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

Sharing an update of Big B and Abhishek's health, a hospital insider told news agency PTI on Tuesday: "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days."

The father-son duo were admitted to the hospital on Saturday. Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter also tested positive and they are in isolation at their Mumbai home. Meanwhile, all four bungalows owned by Mr Bachchan - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa (where the actor lives with his family) - have been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).