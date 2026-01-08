Why Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Changed Abhishek Bachchan's <i>Delhi 6</i> Ending

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recently opened up about the original version of his 2009 film Delhi 6. Led by Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, the filmmaker revealed that the unreleased cut-which was screened at the Venice Film Festival-began with the immersion of the ashes of Abhishek Bachchan's onscreen character into the Ganges.

What's Happening

In conversation with SCREEN, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra explained the narrative difference between the original cut and the one released in India.

He said, "The original film opens with the ashes immersion of Abhishek's character in the Ganges. And over that, a voiceover comes, in Abhishek's voice, saying, 'These are my ashes.' That's how the story begins, and in the very opening frame, you are told that your hero is dead. That's the original version. I still have it with me. That's the one that went to the Venice Film Festival. They saw the film, they freaked out, they said 'wow,' and they gave it a lovely reception out there."

He continued, "Out of foolishness. Sheer foolishness. We filmmakers are foolish people, mad, foolish, all of that. I think there was a lot of dark humour in the film. There was so much going on that everybody who saw the cut said, 'Leave it with some hope', and all that. And I fell for it. I shouldn't have."

Rakeysh Omprakash shared that the decision was made with the Indian audience in mind, as they would likely prefer a more uplifting climax. It was ultimately external influences that led to his decision to alter his initial vision.

About Delhi 6

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Delhi 6 showcases the story of Roshan (Abhishek Bachchan), who returns to India to meet his ill grandmother (Waheeda Rahman) but ends up being part of communal disputes in the heart of Delhi. Sonam Kapoor played the role of an aspiring singer named Bittu in the film.

The film resonates with today's generation through its songs such as Masakali, Arziyan, Rehna Tu and Genda Phool, among others. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Divya Dutta, Tanvi Azmi, Atul Kulkarni, Aditi Rao Hydari and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance.