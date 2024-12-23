6 Delhi Malls That Are Perfect For Christmas Vibes With Your Family

Malls in Delhi go all out during the festive season.

Christmas is that magical time of the year when everyone's in a festive mood, and there's no better excuse to head out with your family for some holiday fun. While cities across India celebrate Christmas with great energy, Delhi has its own way of making the season special. And if travelling out of town isn't on the cards this year, don't stress. You can still soak up all the Christmas cheer right here in Delhi. The best part? Malls in Delhi go all out during the festive season, making them the perfect hangout spot for all age groups. From shopping and delicious food to stunning decorations and fun activities, there's something for everyone. So, if you're thinking of where to go, here's a roundup of some of the top malls in Delhi that are pulling out all the stops this Christmas.

Here Are 6 Must-Visit Malls In Delhi This Christmas:

1. Select City Walk Mall

This one's a crowd favourite for a reason. Select City Walk in Saket is not just a shopping hub but also a hotspot for festive vibes. During Christmas and New Year, the mall transforms into a lively, beautifully lit wonderland. You'll find international brands like H&M, Dior, Chanel, Sephora, Zara, and more here, making it a paradise for shopaholics. The mall also boasts a multiplex, a kids' zone, a food court, cafes, restaurants, and bars. Plus, the open area outside is equally stunning, featuring fountains and gardens-perfect for those Insta-worthy clicks with your family.

2. DLF Emporio

If luxury is your vibe, DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj should be on your list. Known for its premium brands and classy ambience, this mall takes Christmas decor up a notch every year with special themes. The stores here also join in on the festivities with decked-out displays. Apart from indulging in some luxury shopping, you can treat your taste buds to a variety of gourmet dishes at the mall's upscale restaurants. It's a great spot to spend a festive day out with your kids and family.

3. V3S Mall

V3S Mall in Laxmi Nagar starts the Christmas celebrations even before the big day arrives. Spread across three floors, this mall is packed with branded stores, cafes, and a dedicated games area for kids. The festive decor here adds to the lively vibe, making it a fun spot for a family outing. Located near Nirman Vihar metro station, it's super convenient to get to. And if you step outside the mall, you can explore the local market and grab some yummy street food for an extra dose of fun.

4. Ambience Mall

Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj is another popular choice for Christmas festivities. With over a hundred brands like Biba, Westside, Lifestyle, and more, it's a shopping haven. Foodies will love the food court, which features everything from McDonald's and Subway to independent restaurants like Chili's and Punjabi by Nature. For kids, there's Fun City - a dedicated play zone to keep them entertained. The mall's festive decorations and holiday vibes make it a must-visit spot during Christmas.

5. Pacific Mall

Located in Tagore Garden, Pacific Mall takes Christmas decor to another level every year. With unique themes and stunning displays, it's a favourite among kids and adults alike. People flock here to click pictures in the festive setup, and the cafes offer plenty of food options to keep everyone happy. Plus, it's easily accessible via metro-Subhash Nagar station is just a short walk away.

6. Vegas Mall

Vegas Mall in Dwarka Sector 14 has quickly gained popularity, and Christmas is one of the best times to visit. The mall's decorations are breathtaking, and they even host a Christmas carnival for kids, complete with fun activities and games. It's a hit among families with young children, thanks to the lively atmosphere and holiday vibes. If you're looking for a place to celebrate with your loved ones this Christmas, Vegas Mall won't disappoint.

This Christmas, make the most of the festive spirit by visiting these malls with your family. Don't forget to click some amazing pictures and create unforgettable memories!

Merry Christmas!