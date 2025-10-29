Delhi To Implement 6+ Years As Minimum Age For Class 1 Admission From 2026

The Delhi government is implementing a uniform age of admission for Class 1 in all government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE). The revised age criteria of 6+ years will come into force from academic year 2026-27, according to a notification by the DoE, which will also revise the age criteria for the foundational stage - in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The move comes weeks before nursery admissions begin in the national capital.

The DoE notification said that "age relaxation can only be granted at the level of the Head of School in the minimum and the maximum age for one month from Nursery to Class 1."

The Delhi education department will soon release detailed procedures regarding nursery admissions. Last year, the education department released the admission calendar in November.

According to the DoE, nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre School 1) maximum and minimum age should be 3+ up to 4 years, Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre School 2) 4+ up to 5 years, Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre School 3) 5+ up to 6 years, and for Class 1, 6+ up to 7 years.

All the schools under the DoE have been informed regarding the new age criteria.

"The age criteria will not be applicable for the existing session 2025-26," said the DoE. As per the existing structure, there are two classes, namely Nursery and KG, in the foundation stage and Class 1, with the minimum age for admission being 3+, 4+, and 5+ years respectively. This structure has been revised.

For the new academic session 2026-27, a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on March 31, 2026. For example, if the child is entering Nursery at 3+ years of age in the 2026-27 session, then he/she will be in Class 1 at 6+ years.