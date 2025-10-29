Advertisement

Delhi To Implement 6+ Years As Minimum Age For Class 1 Admission From 2026

The head of the school may grant an age relaxation of up to one month in both the minimum and maximum age limits for admission.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi To Implement 6+ Years As Minimum Age For Class 1 Admission From 2026
Under the new policy, the entire foundational stage system has been redefined.
  • Delhi govt sets uniform age criteria for Class 1 admission at 6+ years from 2026-27
  • Age limits for Nursery to Class 1 revised in line with NEP 2020 by Directorate of Education
  • Head of School can grant age relaxation of up to one month for Nursery to Class 1 admissions
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The Delhi government is implementing a uniform age of admission for Class 1 in all government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE). The revised age criteria of 6+ years will come into force from academic year 2026-27, according to a notification by the DoE, which will also revise the age criteria for the foundational stage - in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The move comes weeks before nursery admissions begin in the national capital.

The DoE notification said that "age relaxation can only be granted at the level of the Head of School in the minimum and the maximum age for one month from Nursery to Class 1."

The Delhi education department will soon release detailed procedures regarding nursery admissions. Last year, the education department released the admission calendar in November.

According to the DoE, nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre School 1) maximum and minimum age should be 3+ up to 4 years, Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre School 2) 4+ up to 5 years, Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre School 3) 5+ up to 6 years, and for Class 1, 6+ up to 7 years.

All the schools under the DoE have been informed regarding the new age criteria.

"The age criteria will not be applicable for the existing session 2025-26," said the DoE. As per the existing structure, there are two classes, namely Nursery and KG, in the foundation stage and Class 1, with the minimum age for admission being 3+, 4+, and 5+ years respectively. This structure has been revised.

For the new academic session 2026-27, a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on March 31, 2026. For example, if the child is entering Nursery at 3+ years of age in the 2026-27 session, then he/she will be in Class 1 at 6+ years.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Delhi Govt To Implement Uniform Admission, Implement Uniform Admission Age Of 6, Delhi Uniform Admission
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com