Maharashtra's 'Rummy' Minister Resigns Hours After Conviction In 1995 Case

Maharashtra Sports Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate resigned, hours after a court upheld his conviction in a three-decade-old housing scam case, triggering political churn within the state's ruling Mahayuti alliance and intensifying pressure on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Kokate, who held the sports portfolio and was later left without charge following earlier controversies, stepped down on Wednesday after a Nashik sessions court confirmed a two-year prison sentence against him. The Maharashtra Sports Ministry is now under Ajit Pawar's charge.

Kokate and his brother, Vijay Kokate, were convicted in a case dating back to 1995, relating to the alleged misuse of a 10 per cent quota meant for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in a housing scheme. The brothers were found guilty of offences including cheating and forgery.

The sessions court upheld the sentence earlier awarded by a magistrate, paving the way for Kokate's possible disqualification from the Maharashtra legislature. Under election law, a conviction of two years or more attracts immediate disqualification unless stayed by a higher court.

Following the verdict, an arrest warrant was issued against the minister. His lawyer subsequently approached the Bombay High Court seeking an urgent hearing. The court said it would take up the matter on Friday. Later in the day, Kokate was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, temporarily shielding him from arrest.

Kokate made headlines earlier this year after being found playing rummy on his mobile phone in the state assembly.

Political Pressure On Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar cancelled his scheduled election engagements and held meetings with senior leaders of the NCP, which he heads. He also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to brief him on the situation.

Sources said Fadnavis sought clarity on contingency plans within the cabinet if Kokate's conviction is not stayed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are understood to have insisted on Kokate's exit, arguing that the government could not afford to be seen as protecting a convicted minister.

According to sources, Kokate's resignation letter has not yet been received by the Chief Minister. As a result, the Mahayuti has also stripped Kokate of his portfolios, similar to how Nawab Malik was kept as a minister without a portfolio during the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

Opposition Alleges Double Standards

Opposition parties moved quickly to criticise the government, accusing it of selective action. Leaders from the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction questioned why Kokate had not been immediately disqualified, drawing comparisons with earlier cases involving Rahul Gandhi and former Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar, where disqualifications followed soon after court verdicts.

They argued that the ruling alliance was applying different standards depending on political convenience.

Dhananjay Munde-Amit Shah Meet

The Kokate episode coincided with a surprise meeting in Delhi between senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Munde, who resigned as a minister in March after his close associate was linked to a murder case in Beed district, has recently resumed public activity ahead of local body elections. However, he dismissed political interpretations of the meeting, saying his visit had been pre-planned.

In a post on X, Munde said he had sought the inclusion of the Prabhu Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga pilgrimage site in Parli Vaidyanath under the Centre's PRASHAD scheme.