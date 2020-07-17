Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Who Has COVID-19, Moved From Home Isolation To Hospital

Aishwarya's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan are currently also being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

New Delhi:

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital to be treated for COVID-19, news agency ANI reports. The 46-year-old actress tested positive some days ago and was placed in isolation at the Bachchan residence Jalsa, which was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC as were the three other bungalows owned by the family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek are also in Nanavati Hospital. They tested positive last week. Aishwarya and Abhishek's eight-year-old daughter also has COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya tested negative for the virus.

