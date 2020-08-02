Amitabh Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19, after a 23-day stay on Sunday. The 77-year-old actor announced on July 11 that he had tested positive for the virus and was in hospital - his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, announced soon after that he had tested positive as well and was also in the same hospital. Sharing an update about Big B's health, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him." In a separate tweet, Abhishek shared that he again tested positive for the virus and he will remain in the hospital: "I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain COVID-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also tested positive and was isolated at home, the actor revealed on July 12. Aishwarya was moved to hospital a week later and discharged on July 27. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.

I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Nanavati Hospital authorities said the day after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted that they had only mild symptoms and were in the isolation ward. Jalsa, the family residence in Mumbai, was sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, as were the other three bungalows owned by the Bachchans. 30 members of staff at the properties were being tested for COVID-19. Jalsa was unsealed on July 26.

Amitabh Bachchan, a prolific social media user, maintained his online activity while in hospital. He shared appreciation posts for medical staff and wrote blog posts on mental health. Two weeks in, Big B logged into his Twitter account to deny that he had tested negative for the virus after news reports citing hospital sources. "This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie," he tweeted.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

The coronavirus has hit several households in Bollywood, with members of staff working for Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor testing positive. Rekha's bungalow was sealed after her security staff caught the virus. Several television actors have also tested positive.

Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B, is the star of beloved films such as Sholay, Deewar and Amar Akbar Anthony. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which was the first major Bollywood production to stream on an OTT platform instead of releasing in theatres.