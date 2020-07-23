'This News Is A Lie': Amitabh Bachchan On Reports He Tested Negative For COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, currently in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, has called news reports that he just tested negative for COVID-19 "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie." The 77-year-old actor shared a tweet responding to a report by Times Now. Other networks such as News18 have also reported that the actor tested negative, quoting Nanavati Hospital sources. Amitabh Bachchan announced on July 11 that he had tested positive for the virus and was in hospital - his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, announced soon after that he had tested positive as well and was also in the same hospital. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also tested positive and was isolated at home. Aishwarya was moved to hospital a week later. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

See Amitabh Bachchan's denial that he tested negative.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

Nanavati Hospital authorities said the day after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted that they had only mild symptoms and were in the isolation ward. Jalsa, the family residence in Mumbai, was sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, as were the other three bungalows owned by the Bachchans. 30 members of staff at the properties were being tested for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan, a prolific social media user, maintained his online activity while in hospital. Among the posts he shared was one thanking fans for their concern and an appreciation note for medical staff.

T 3597 - In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive ! pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

The coronavirus has hit several households in Bollywood, with members of staff working for Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor testing positive. Rekha's bungalow was sealed after her security staff caught the virus. Several television actors have also tested positive.

Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B, is the star of beloved films such as Sholay, Deewar and Amar Akbar Anthony. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which was the first major Bollywood production to stream on an OTT platform instead of releasing in theatres.