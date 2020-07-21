"Am Moved To Tears": Amitabh Bachchan Tweets After Wroclaw University Students Pay Tribute To His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Big B shared a video, in which students of the University of Wroclaw can be seen reciting a few lines from his father's masterwork Madhushala

"I am moved to tears," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, on Tuesday along with a video which shows Poland university students paying tribute to his father, veteran poet late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the clip, students of the University of Wroclaw can be seen reciting a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's masterwork Madhushala on the terrace of the university. In the past also, honourary events to pay tribute to the veteran poet have been organised in Wroclaw. "I am moved to tears! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji's Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan," tweeted Big B.

In 2019, during his visit to Wroclaw, where literature and culture are considered very important, Amitabh Bachchan also took part in an honourary event that was organized to pay homage to his father. In honour of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a commemorative miniature sculpture depicting a picture of him was unveiled in the center of Wroclaw that year.

Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently being treated for the coronavirus in the Nanavati Hospital. The superstar has been sharing updates about his health with his fans on Twitter. On Monday evening, he shared a message of gratitude for his fans, in which he wrote: "In these times of trial... the entire day is filled with your love and car.... and I can only express what best I can from here... my immense gratitude..."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Prime Video last month.

