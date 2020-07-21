Amitabh Bachchan, COVID-19 Positive, Is Thankful For The Love And Blessings 'In These Times Of Trial'

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this photo (courtesy SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after he tested COVID-19 positive, takes out time to connect with his fans on Twitter every day. The 7-year-old actor, showered with blessings and get well soon messages, never forgets to thank his fans for all the love that's been sent his way. Sharing a throwback photo of himself with folded hands, Big B tweeted this message on Monday night: "In these times of trial... the entire day is filled with your love and care and I can only express what best I can from here. My immense gratitude." On Instagram, he wrote that a sincere thank you "is all that I can muster for now." Here, take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's posts.

T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .. pic.twitter.com/7ZbZauBmQG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek was also diagnosed with COVID-19 last week - both of them got admitted to Mumbai's Nanvati Hospital on July 11 and have been staying there since. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was also found coronavirus positive, was self isolating at home and was moved to the hospital over the weekend. Aishwarya and Abhishek's young daughter also tested coronavirus positive and is said to be in isolation at the Bachchans' Mumbai residence Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchans' four Bungalows Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa were sealed by the BMC last week.

On Sunday, Big B borrowed a few lines from his father - late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem - to thank healthcare workers, who are in the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: "Words from Babuji... for them that work tirelessly, relentlessly, unselfishly to keep us protected," wrote Big B.

During the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and also for a few videos applauding COVID-19 warriors. As lockdown restrictions were eased, Abhishek was pictured outside a dubbing studio.