Amitabh Bachchan Writes About Destiny From Hospital's COVID Ward: 'This Confine Of Mine Has One Too'

Amitabh Bachchan, known for connecting with his "EF" - extended family (his fans) - wrote about "destiny" and "confinement" on his official blog recently. The 77-year-old actor is in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital with COVID-19 - he was admitted on July 11 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Confines have a destiny... this confine of mine has one too... what it shall eventually be, destiny shall find decision... there may be wishes and hope and expectation... but the destined has ever overcome obstacles of existence... it shall God willing for this too... many may wish to replace the Almighty and shield themselves in their own vanity. Good... good to possess the strength of this," read an excerpt from Mr Bachchan's post.

Amitabh Bachchan described his days in the hospital as "times of trial" and wrote this note: "When you cannot understand my lack and neglect towards response in my times of trial... then I cannot understand your comment."

Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek was also tested COVID-19 positive and admitted along with his father. Just days after, Abhishek's wife was admitted to Nanavati Hospital for coronavirus - she was in home isolation before. The couple's young daughter have also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

With theatres shut during the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan witnessed the concept of digital release for the first time when Gulabo Sitabo premiered on Amazon Prime last month. After that, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati with proper precautionary measures on sets. Big B also featured in a short film titled Family, which is about the importance of social distancing.