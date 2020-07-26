Containment Zone Sign Outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Bungalow 'Jalsa' Removed

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11

He is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital

Abhishek and Aishwarya are also admitted to the Nanavati Hospital

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Sunday, removed the sign outside actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa, that had declared the residence as a containment zone for the last 14 days, reported news agency ANI. The BMC had sealed the four bungalows owned by Big B - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa - on July 12 after the actor, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. The senior actor revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet on July 11.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he wrote.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

An hour after Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek also revealed that he tested positive for the virus. The next day, Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter also tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing details about his wife and daughter's coronavirus diagnosis, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self-quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated on their situation and is doing the needful" and added: "The rest of the family, including my mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan slammed a news report that stated he tested negative for the coronavirus and called it "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie" in a tweet.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, in which he co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana.