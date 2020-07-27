Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Aishwarya had tested positive a day after her husband Abhishek (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where she was being treated for COVID-19, after a 10-day stay. Her husband Abhishek said in a tweet that Aishwarya and their eight-year-old daughter had tested negative and been sent home; he and his father Amitabh Bachchan were still in hospital. "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for #COVID19pic.twitter.com/9OxkJuaA9A — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, tested positive a day after her husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan; she was isolated at the Bachchan residence for about a week and then moved to hospital on July 17. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had already been taken to hospital on July 11. Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the virus.

A day after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was moved to hospital, sources told news agency PTI that she had had a cough but was better. The Bachchans were "responding well to treatment," said the hospital source.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, announced on July 11 that he had tested positive for the virus and was in hospital - soon after, Abhishek Bachchan announced soon after that he had tested positive as well and was also in the same hospital.

Jalsa, the family residence in Mumbai, was sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, as were the other three bungalows owned by the Bachchans. 30 members of staff at the properties were being tested for COVID-19. Jalsa was unsealed on July 26.

The coronavirus has hit several households in Bollywood, with members of staff working for Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor testing positive. Rekha's bungalow was sealed after her security staff caught the virus. Several television actors have also tested positive.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a former Miss World, is the star of films such as Taal, Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, Chokher Bali, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Dhoom 2. Her international film credits include The Pink Panther 2, Bride And Prejudice and Provoked. Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred in several films together, including Umrao Jaan, on the sets of which they fell in love. They married soon after the release of their 2007 film Guru.

Aishwarya returned to acting after an extended maternity leave with 2015 release Jazbaa, following it up with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sarbjit and 2018's Fanney Khan.