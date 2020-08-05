'Hang In There': Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Message For Coronavirus-Positive Brother Abhishek Bachchan

A file photo of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, shared a picture from the hospital on his Instagram profile on Tuesday night. The actor, in his post, writes about positivity. "The colours of nature never fail to impress," read the caption on his post and he accompanied it with the hashtag #alwayslookonthebrightsideoflife. In the comments section of his post, Abhishek's fans and well-wishers prayed for his speedy recovery. Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "You. Hang in there."

See Shweta's comment on Abhishek's post:

Screenshot of Shweta's comment on Abhishek's post.

Here's what Abhishek Bachchan posted:

On Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek, who was away from his family, posted a childhood memory of Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with cousins Naina, Namrata and Nilima Bachchan (daughters of Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh). He wrote: "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don't kill me for posting this photo."

Here's how Shweta wished Abhishek on Raksha Bandhan this year:

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus on July 11. Big B, who was also admitted to the same hospital, was discharged after a 23-day stay on Sunday. "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," tweeted the Guru actor on Sunday.

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor's line-up of films includes The Big Bull, Ludo and Gulab Jamun. The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. Navya Naveli Nanda recently started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just after graduating from New York's Fordham University. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers.