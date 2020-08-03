Raksha Bandhan 2020 - Abhishek Bachchan Sends ROFL Wish To Shweta And Other Sisters From Hospital: 'Don't Kill Me For Posting This Photo'

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan )

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai Nanavati's hospital for COVID-19 treatment, wished his sisters on Raksha Bandhan by sharing a nostalgia-dipped picture with an ROFL caption. The actor, 44,shared a major blast from the past featuring sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, as well as cousins Naina, Namrata and Nilima Bachchan, who are the daughters of Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh. In the childhood memory, tiny Abhishek, Shweta, Naina, Namrata and Nilima can be seen tucking into delicious food. Sharing the photo, Abhishek hilariously captioned it: "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don't kill me for posting this photo." LOL

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus on July 11. Big B, who was also admitted to the same hospital, was discharged after a 23-day stay on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared an adorable vintage picture of herself and Abhishek from their childhood album to wish him on Raksha Bandhan and express how much she is missing him and his "lectures." In the picture, pint-sized Shweta can be seen fixing what appears to be a tripod with little Abhishek standing next to her and looking at the camera. "Couldn't have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been so long I'm even missing your lectures) Get well, get back home!" Shweta wrote in her special note for brother Abhishek.

Amitabh Bachchan kick-started Raksha Bandhan festivities by dedicating a post to son Abhishek, daughter Shweta and his grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya late night on Monday. He accompanied his post with this message: "Happy Raksha Bandhan. Tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother... a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side." Take a look:

T 3613 -Happy Raksha Bandhan ..

tomorrow be the festival of protection & security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side . pic.twitter.com/Vy1j6AGNZT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan, in two tweets, announced that his father tested negative for the virus and went home from the hospital, whereas he still remains in the hospital for the treatment. Read his tweets here:

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.

I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He has featured in several films like Refugee, Guru, Raavan, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Delhi-6, Dus and the Dhoom series among others. He will next be seen in The Big Bull, which is one of the seven big Hindi movies to be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.