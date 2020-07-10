'Kaise Itne Bade Hogaye?' Amitabh Bachchan Writes In His Post For Abhishek And Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B shared a post featuring Shweta and Abhishek

He also shared a solo shot from his early days in the industry

"Kuchh zamane aise bhi the," wrote Big B

Amitabh Bachchan, in a throwback state of mind, posted a couple of memories on his Instagram account on Friday. One of the pictures shared by the actor was a collage of a childhood photograph of his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, placed with a relatively recent one. The throwback picture happens to be from the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony (as revealed by Mr Bachchan in one of his posts earlier), while in the other photograph, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera. Amitabh Bachchan, in his caption wrote: "Kaise itne bade hogaye?"

Take a look at Big B's post here:

The Bollywood veteran also shared a throwback picture of himself from his early days in the industry and he wrote: "Kuchh zamane aise bhi the, ab zamane beet gaye, bas ab kuchh hi bache rehte hain."

Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachcha got married in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ki And Ka, among others. Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote her first book Paradise Towers in 2018. She is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently made his web-debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows, will next be seen in The Big Bull, which is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar. He will also be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has also signed Anurag Basu's Ludo and Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime last month and opened to largely positive reviews. The actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund.