Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony 'Crosses Collections Of Baahubali 2,' Allowing For Inflation

Amitabh Bachchan with Shweta from the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony (courtesy amitabhbachchan )

Highlights Big B shared a black and white photo from the film's sets

He also tweeted a bunch of photos with the film's cast

"Fact is it did massive business," Big B wrote

Amar Akbar Anthony is a cult classic and Amitabh Bachchan marked 43 years of the film with a post filled with throwback memories, a behind-the-scene story and a Baahubali reference. Big B, who was cast as Anthony, co-starred in the three-hero movie with Vinod Khanna (Amar) and Rishi Kapoor (Akbar), which released on May 27, 1977. Big B's daughter Shweta, born in 1974, was just a toddler when Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for the movie while Abhishkek, born in 1976, was a baby. Sharing a black and white photo from the film's sets, Big B wrote: "Shweta and Abhishek visited me on sets of Amar Akbar Anthony. Shooting song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves at Holiday Inn ball room. This pic on the beach front. 43 years of AAA today!"

Directed by Manmohan Desai, the ensemble cast of Amar Akbar Anthony also included Neetu Singh (she got married to Rishi Kapoor in 1980), Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy, Pran, Jeevan, Yusuf Khan, Amjad Khan and Ranjeet. "When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me and told me the title, I thought he had lost it. At a time in the 70's when film titles revolved around 'Behen Bhabhi' and 'Beti', this one was so out of place," wrote Mr Bachchan.

Continuing his post, Big B added, "inflation adjusted", Amar Akbar Anthony's box office collections recorded years ago surpass Baahubali: The Conclusion's record breaking collections: "But it is reported that it did a business of Rs 7.25 crore at that time. Inflation adjusted, it crosses collections of Baahubali 2... say the sayers, who do calculations. But fact is it did massive business... did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone, or so they say. Doesn't happen now... gone are those days!" The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, released in 2017, redefined box office history by making over Rs 1,500 crore in theatres.

On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few more Amar Akbar Anthony memories:

T 3544 -43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2-The Conclusion today!



#43YearsOfAmarAkbarAnthonypic.twitter.com/u5IMiOV2zt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

Earlier this month on World Laughter Day, Big B shared an ROFL clip from the movie, along with an anecdote from the film's shooting at the iconic RK Studios, just days after Rishi Kapoor's death.

In March, Amitabh Bachchan shared this priceless gem from the film's mahurat with Dharmendra holding the clapperboard.

T 3457 - Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..

AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which releases on Amazon Prime on June 12.