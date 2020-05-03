Amitabh Bachchan Shares ROFL Clip From Amar Akbar Anthony, Writes: 'The Show Must Go On'

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

"The show must go on," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on World Laughter Day while sharing a hilarious clip from his 1977 blockbuster Amar Akbar Anthony. The actor, who is deeply saddened by the death of one of his close friends Rishi Kapoor, tried to cheer up others by sharing a comic scene from the Manmohan Desai-directed film, in which he co-starred with Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. Sharing the clip, in which Amitabh Bachchan's character Anthony can be seen talking to his reflection in the mirror, the senior actor recalled how he filmed the entire scene at RK Studios, where he was also shooting Parvarish with Manmohan Desai, Vinod Khanna and Amjad Khan. Borrowing one of Vincent Van Gogh's quotes, Big B wrote: "Van Gogh's final words were: 'This sadness will last forever. La tristesse durera toujours'... Grief will never leave us .. but it's time to be positive ... Time to bring the laughter back... Time for the adage 'the show must go on'."

"Scene shot for Amar Akbar Anthony at RK Studios, floor 3. Manmohan Desai director... we were shooting 2 films simultaneously .. Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony... both in RK Studios... first on floor 1, a climax action with Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan and me... And this scene with me on floor 3... Manmohan ji said to me, 'You rehearse this mirror scene main zara us floor pe shot lekar aata hoon'... but when he came back, I had already done the scene and shot it with the assist, a basic idea given by Kader Bhai (Kader Khan)... rest is all impromptu, ad-lib , one take! When Man ji (Manmohan Desai) came back to this set, he was surprised that his asst. Anil Nagrath and I had done it... he commented, ' Aye, barabar kiya hai na scene... thok to nahi diya?' Man ji finally saw the scene a month later - it used to take time to process develop the print in those times... he saw it at the mini-trial theatre at Ranjit Studios, where we were shooting the climax of Amar Akbar Anthony," he added.

"After seeing it, we sat on the steps of the office in the studio and he said to me, 'Lalla! You are going to work in every film of mine that I make until you say no! Those were the days!" read Amitabh Bachchan's full post.

Earlier in the day, the actor shared a post and urged his fans to stay "positive." He shared a picture of a card, the text on which read: "Yesterday I wore something from 5 years ago and it actually fit! So proud of myself. It was a scarf. But still. Let's be positive here." Sharing it, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Time to be positive and happy."

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's deaths in the last few days left the film industry shattered. Both the actors died in Mumbai after battling cancer.