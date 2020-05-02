Amitabh Bachchan On Why The 'Loss Of A Younger Celebrity Feels More Tragic'

Amitabh Bachchan with Irrfan Khan in Piku. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, in his recent Instagram post, talked about "the death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger one" and why the latter is more "tragic." Big B shared a picture collage of throwback photographs with the late actors on social media and wrote that on the death of a younger celebrity "you lament the loss of opportunity... unrealised possibilities." The 77-year-old actor wrote: "The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger... The grief of the latter more intense than that of the former. Why? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter, unrealised possibilities."

Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie and, most recently, 102 Not Out, wrote a eulogy for the actor on Thursday night, in which he revealed why he never visited Rishi Kapoor when he was in hospital. An excerpt from his blog entry read, "I never visited him in hospital, I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain, when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile."

Rishi Kapoor lost his battle with cancer on Thursday at the age of 67. The actor was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and flew to New York for treatment. He returned to Mumbai last September after having spent nearly a year in the US.

Big B, who starred with Irrfan Khan in the 2015 film Piku, also starring Deepika Padukone, paid tribute to the late actor on social media on Wednesday and wrote: "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan. This is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent... A gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema. Left us too soon. Creating a huge vacuum. Prayers and duas."

Irrfan Khan, one of India's most admired actors, died at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday morning. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection. Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.