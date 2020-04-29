'You Are The Best We Have': Tributes To Irrfan Khan From Amitabh Bachchan And Other Stars

A file photograph of Irrfan Khan. (courtesy irrfan)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, after battling tumour for several months. The film fraternity paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with Irrfan Khan in the 2015 film Piku, wrote: "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan. This is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent... A gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema. Left us too soon. Creating a huge vacuum. Prayers and duas."

In his eulogy piece, Akshay Kumar addressed the Namesake star as "one of the finest actors of our time."

Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan's co-star in 7 Khoon Maaf, shared a still from the film with the actor. "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. Irrfan Khan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family,' she wrote.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also paid tribute to Irrfan Khan. He wrote: "Too soon to leave Irrfan Khan. Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time."

Filmmakers and directors, who worked with Irrfan Khan, paid condolences to the actor on Twitter.Nandita Das wrote: "This is just too sad. I'd worked with Irrfan Khan in Supari, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. We met a few times after that and will always treasure the warmth. Not to mention the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his flims to celebrate his life and work."

Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan Khan's co-star of the critically acclaimed film Lunchbox, tweeted, "Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan's passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India's lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer.."

"My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time," read an excerpt from Kajol's tweet.

"Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife and sons. RIP Irrfan," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

"Rest in peace Irrfan Khan. You have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones," tweeted Sonam Kapoor.

Taapsee Pannu, in her eulogy piece wrote: "When we thought nothing could make us feel worse, this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time and again. I have known you that way and shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have."

Shabana Azmi tweeted on Wednesday morning, "Deeply saddened to learn that Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon. Such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. It's a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP."

Shoojit Sircar, who worked with Irrfan Khan in Piku, tweeted: "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. We shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. You too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

"Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family," tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

The Life Of Pi star battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.

Irrfan Khan's impressive filmography included projects like Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Pinku, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay! He has also been a part of international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Warrior among others. His last project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.