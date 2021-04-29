On Irrfan Khan's First Death Anniversary, Son Babil Writes Of 'Full Stop' In Emotional Note

Babil shared this photo. (Image courtesy: babil.i.k)

Highlights Babil shared an unseen photo of Irrfan Khan

"To the greatest best friend, father, I ever had," he wrote

"I miss you," he added

On Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, his son Babil remembered him with a touching note on social media. Irrfan Khan died on April 29 last year after a long battle with cancer. Recalling the legacy started and concluded by Irrfan Khan, one of the greatest actors of Bollywood, Babil said that no one "can ever replace" the late actor and he is right. Irrfan Khan, during his last phase of life, "found joy in the simple things, like building his own table" or writing journals, revealed Babil. In his heartfelt note to his "greatest best friend, companion, brother and father," Babil wrote: "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him."

"Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life," he added.

Babil misses Irrfan Khan a lot. If it would have been possible, he would have "built a space monument" and gone "to the to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity" with his father to explore the "last mysteries." Babil wrote: "I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/Mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries)."

Take a look at Babil's post for his late father here:

In a separate post, Babil shared the photo of a note written by Irrfan Khan, dated June 25, when he was undergoing treatment for cancer in London. "The most amazing period of life in London, June 25, 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic which lays on the other sideof the conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unburdened mind," read his note. Take a look:

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018, after which he flew to London for treatment. In February next year, he returned to India to shoot Angrezi Medium and flew back to London after a brief stay. After his treatment in London, Irrfan returned to India in September 2019. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital in the last week of April and died on April 29.