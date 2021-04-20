Why Babil 'Stopped Sharing Memories' Of Dad Irrfan Khan

Babil is Irrfan Khan's elder son. (Image courtesy: @babil.i.k)

If you are following Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Instagram, then you must have noticed that he hasn't shared any memory of the late actor this month. Wondering why he has stopped posting anything about Irrfan? We have found the answer in Babil's Instagram story which features a screenshot of his comment section. Babil revealed the reason in his reply to an Instagram user. The user asked, "When will you share something about Irrfan sir? Babil, who is gearing up for his debut film Qala, replied to him saying that he loves sharing his memories. But he feels "hurt" when "random people" send messages in his inbox to accuse him of using his dad Irrfan Khan's name to promote himself.

In his response, Babil added that he was genuinely sharing Irrfan's pictures on his Instagram handle to "fill up the void that the late actor left in his fans". Babil then shared, "I am already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything." Speaking about how Babil feels about these messages, he said, "I am perplexed and a little hurt...to be honest."

The Qala actor signed off saying that he will share his dad Irrfan's memories at the right time.

In his Instagram story, Babil also addressed Irrfan's fans, "For baba's fans wondering why I've stopped sharing memories of him."

Irrfan was last featured on Babil's Instagram handle in March. On March 29, Babil had shared a picture of his parents Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar with director Homi Adajania from the sets of Angrezi Medium, along with a few glimpses of the 66th Filmfare Awards night.

For those of you who do not know, Irrfan Khan was honoured with the Best Actor Award for Angrezi Medium and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 66th Filmfare Awards this year. Irrfan's son Babil had accepted these awards on his behalf.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium (2020). The film was released on March 13, 2020, a month before his demise.

Meanwhile, Babil will soon make his acting debut in Anushka Sharma's upcoming production venture Qala opposite Tripti Dimri. The Netflix film is directed by Anvita Dutt.