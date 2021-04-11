First Look At Babil's Acting Debut In Anushka Sharma's Netflix Film Qala: 'The Audience Should Launch Off Their Seats'

Babil on the sets of Qala (courtesy babil.i.k)

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set for his acting debut with an upcoming Netflix original titled Qala. On Saturday evening, Babil made the big announcement on Instagram, sharing glimpses of himself from the sets of the upcoming movie in a teaser of sorts. Qala will be produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's production house Clean Slate Films and will be directed by Anvita Dutt (who helmed Netflix movie Bulbbul). Qala stars actress Tripti Dimri as the protagonist - she also played the lead in Bulbbul, which too was produced by Anushka Sharma. "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again! Whooooooo! (and a little bit of me)," Babil wrote in his Instagram post.

About his official entry in the entertainment industry, Babil wrote: "Also I'm a bit skeptical about the phrase 'getting launched' because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor."

Sharing the first look of sorts, Babil described Qala in these words: "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you Qala, a Netflix original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

Babil studied films and acting in London. Earlier this year, he said in an interaction with a follower that he was planning to consider acting offers after his graduation. Responding to a fan, who asked Babil about his venture into the "field of acting" on Instagram, Babil had replied: "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

Irrfan Khan died in April last year after a long battle with cancer. At the recently held Filmfare Awards, Babil accepted Irrfan Khan's posthumously awarded Best Actor trophy in Mumbai.