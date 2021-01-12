Here's When Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Will Make His Acting Debut

Babil shared this photo. (Image courtesy: babil.i.k)

Highlights A fan asked Babil about his venture into the "field of acting"

"I am already in the field of acting," Babil replied

"When I will appear in a film is the question," he added

Irrfan Khan's son Babil is planning to make his debut in Bollywood after his graduation this year, he revealed recently on his Instagram profile. When Babil, who is currently studying film in London, shared the first page of a book titled Actors On Acting on Monday, his fans flooded his post with questions about his acting debut and his preference between Hollywood and Indian cinema. In the comments section of his post, Babil revealed that the book was signed by Irrfan, who bought it in New York to prepare for his role in the 206 film The Namesake, directed by Mira Nair. When a fan asked Babil about his venture into the "field of acting" in the comments section, he replied: "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

Replying to another comment from a fan that read: "Your plan for Indian cinema or Hollywood?" Babil wrote: "Indian."

Sharing the photo of the aforementioned book, edited by Toby Cole, Babil wrote: "Up for lending." Check out his post here:

Babil often remembers his father through heartfelt social media posts. On Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary last week, Babil shared a throwback video of the late actor and wrote: "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It's your birthday Baba."

Irrfan Khan, star of films like The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Maqbool, Piku and The Lunchbox, died on April 29 Iin Mumbai at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.