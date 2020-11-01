Throwback To When Irrfan Khan Saw Son Babil Perform On Stage For The First Time

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared this image. (courtesy babil.i.k)

Highlights Babil posted a throwback picture on Instagram

"Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," wrote Babil

Irrfan Khan died in April, this year

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who frequently shares throwback pictures of his late father on his social media handle, added another one to his collection. On Sunday, Babil posted a million-dollar photograph on his Instagram profile and shared the story behind it. Babil revealed that the picture happens to be from the time when his father watched him perform on stage for the first time. In the throwback picture, Irrfan Khan can be seen observing Babil closely while the latter can be seen performing with an intense expression on his face. Sharing the picture, Babil wrote in his caption: "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage."

Take a look at Babil Khan's post here:

Babil often remembers his father by sharing cherished memories on social media. Sharing this picture a few days ago, Babil captioned his post: "2 man squad."

Here are some more posts shared by Babil, featuring Irrfan Khan:

Irrfan Khan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, this year. He battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai after being treated in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Irrfan Khan starred in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films. Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Pinku, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay are just a few of them. The actor, who acquired a star status over the years, also featured in international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Warrior among others. His last project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.