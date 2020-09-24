Remembering Irrfan Khan, Son Babil Shares An Emotional Note

Babil shared this throwback photo. (Image courtesy: babil.i.k )

Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembered the actor in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday. Babil, who often shares beautiful memories of his father, picked an old photo of himself and the late actor from his childhood and accompanied it with a heart-rending note, expressing how much he is missing him. "I slept for 14 hours and I didn't want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising every day that you're gone. You didn't say anything, we just laughed," read Babil's post. The throwback photo features pint-sized Babil and Irrfan Khan looking at a mobile phone.

Take a look:

Irrfan Khan, after battling cancer for almost two years, died at the age of 53 on April 29 in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan. Last month, Babil shared a few pictures from Irrfan's Madh Island home. "This is my father's old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work," he captioned one set of photos while sharing others, he wrote: "Memories at that house by the beach."

Back in July, Babil made a trip down memory lane and posted two really old photographs of Irrfan Khan. Before that, he shared a couple of pictures showing actor spending some quality time with school kids at his farmhouse.

Irrfan Khan was best known for movies such as Haider, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku and The Lunchbox. He also worked in several international projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Inferno, Life Of Pi and The Namesake. Bollywood movie Angrezi Medium remains his last project.