Remembering Irrfan Khan, Son Babil Shares An Emotional Note

Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembered the actor in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday. Babil, who often shares beautiful memories of his father, picked an old photo of himself and the late actor from his childhood and accompanied it with a heart-rending note, expressing how much he is missing him. "I slept for 14 hours and I didn't want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising every day that you're gone. You didn't say anything, we just laughed," read Babil's post. The throwback photo features pint-sized Babil and Irrfan Khan looking at a mobile phone.
Take a look:
Irrfan Khan, after battling cancer for almost two years, died at the age of 53 on April 29 in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan. Last month, Babil shared a few pictures from Irrfan's Madh Island home. "This is my father's old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work," he captioned one set of photos while sharing others, he wrote: "Memories at that house by the beach."
This is my father's old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father's empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I'd get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I'd break something. Oh I'd always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you've got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.
Back in July, Babil made a trip down memory lane and posted two really old photographs of Irrfan Khan. Before that, he shared a couple of pictures showing actor spending some quality time with school kids at his farmhouse.
You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60's - 90's Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called 'Bollywood and Beyond', that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushant's demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it.)
Irrfan Khan was best known for movies such as Haider, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku and The Lunchbox. He also worked in several international projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Inferno, Life Of Pi and The Namesake. Bollywood movie Angrezi Medium remains his last project.