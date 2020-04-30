'I Have Not Lost': Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Writes Emotional Farewell Note

Sutapa Sikdar shared this image. (courtesy sutapa.sikdar)

Highlights Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday morning

The actor was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai

A day after Irrfan Khan's death, his wife and writer Sutapa Sikdar shared an emotional farewell post for her husband on Facebook. Ms Sikdar posted a throwback picture of herself along with The Namesake actor and wrote: "I have not lost, I have gained in every which way." Irrfan Khan, one of India's most admired actors, died at the age of 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday morning. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection. Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Abhinay Deo, who directed Mr Khan in Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar and Blackmail respectively, were at his funeral.

Here's what Sutapa Sikdar posted:

Just a day before the actor's death, Irrfan Khan's spokesperson released a statement: "Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well-wishers, he will recover soon."

Irrfan Khan, star of international films such as The Lunchbox and Life Of Pi, returned to Mumbai some months ago after surgery and treatment in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Over a span of 30 years, Irrfan Khan's starred in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films. Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Pinku, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay! are just a few of them. The actor who acquired a star status over the years, also featured in international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Warrior among others. His last project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

On Thursday morning, Bollywood lost another gem of an actor to cancer. Veteran star Rishi Kapoor died at a Mumbai hospital at 67. His funeral was attended by his Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Armaan and Adaar Jain.