Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies In Mumbai At 67. 'He's Gone,' Tweets Amitabh Bachchan

A file photo of Rishi Kapoor from Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67. He fought a long battle with cancer. Yesterday, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed to news agency PTI that the actor had been taken to hospital in the morning. "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Rishi Kapoor's longtime friend and co-star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "He's gone. Rishi Kapoor, gone, just passed away. I am destroyed."

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The actor, known for his work in films like Bobby and Chandni, was treated in New York for cancer and returned to Mumbai last year. Rishi Kapoor was taken to hospital twice in February this year - first in New Delhi, where he was attending a family event, and then in Mumbai. The second time, he had a viral fever.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. He was meant to star in a Bollywood adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.