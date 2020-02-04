Rishi Kapoor, Back Home In Mumbai, Reveals Why He Was Hospitalised: 'Put To Rest All Those Stories'

"I am now in Mumbai," wrote Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was admitted at a Delhi hospital over the weekend, is now back home in Mumbai. The 67-year-old actor, who underwent cancer treatment almost all of last year, dismissed speculation about his health and also thanked fans for well wishes and concerns. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the Rajma Chawal actor said he has a "low count of neutrophils" (white blood cells that protect the body from infection). Rishi Kapoor added that he caught an infection because of pollution after filming in the National Capital for over two weeks. "Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," read his tweet.

In a separate tweet, Rishi Kapoor "put to rest" all rumours about his health: "I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch (which could have led to pneumonia)... was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai."

Read Rishi Kapoor's tweets here.

On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor confirmed to news agency PTI that he's been treated at a Delhi hospital and said: "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess." The actor was visited by son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt at the Delhi hospital. Ahead of the actor's statement, some reports said that Rishi Kapoor's cancer has relapsed. Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after almost a year of cancer treatment in New York. Rishi Kapoor was on a break from work during that period. He resumed work duties within months of his return to Mumbai.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in investigative thriller The Body, in which he played a cop. He just announced a new film - a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern - co-starring Deepika Padukone.