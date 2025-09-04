On Rishi Kapoor's 73rd Birth Anniversary, A Loving Tribute From Wife Neetu Kapoor

On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's 73rd birth anniversary on Thursday, Neetu Kapoor remembered her iconic actor-husband and said that he will “always remain in our hearts.”

Neetu took to her Instagram handle, where she shared a video footage from "Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor". The video featured guests including his brother Randhir, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, sister Reema, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and veteran actor Jeetendra.

“You will always remain in our hearts… happy birthday,” Neetu wrote as the caption.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After successful treatment for a year, he returned to India a year later. However, he was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He died on 30 April 2020 from recurrence of leukemia.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980. In 2017, he released his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, in which he wrote the book along with Meena Iyer.

In other news, Neetu and her son Ranbir on August 31 were seen performing aarti during Ganpati Visarjan before saying goodbye to Bappa.

The actor opted for a blue kurta and white pajama for the festivities, whereas Neetu, clad in a white salwaar suit.

The video showed Ranbir carrying the Ganesh idol in his hands and chanting, ‘Ganpati bappa moraya'. Ranbir and Neetu were also seen performing the aarti of Lord Ganesha, repeating the prayers with the rest of the devotees. Ranbir even broke the coconut before seeking the final blessing of Bappa.

On the work front, Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt will soon be seen sharing screen space yet again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War". They will be accompanied by Vicky Kaushal in the much-anticipated drama.

