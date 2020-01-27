Rishi Kapoor And Deepika Padukone To Co-Star In The Intern's Hindi Remake : 'Excited'

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have previously worked together. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights The Intern is a Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film of the same name

The original film has been directed and produced by Nancy Meyers

The Intern is slated for 2021 release

To drive away your Monday blues, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have announced their next project together - The Intern, an Indian adaption of Nancy Meyers' 2015 comedy-drama of the same name. Rishi Kapoor and Deepika will headline roles enacted by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 film, which also features Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine and Zack Pearlman in supporting roles. The Hindi adaption will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone. Announcing the film on social media, Deepika wrote: "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of The Intern. A 2021 release! Presented by Ka Productions, Warner Bros. India and AZURE Entertainment" while Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "Moving on to yet another journey with the Indian adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone! Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone..."

Nancy Meyers, known for delivering hits such as The Parent Trap, What Women Want, It's Complicated and The Holiday, has produced, directed and written The Intern. The film showcases the story of 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (played by Robert De Niro) who, after retirement, becomes a senior intern at a fashion start-up, founded by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). While Deepika and Rishi Kapoor have not revealed much about the film, we are already excited to see the pair onscreen. Though, we have to wait as the film will release in 2021.

Speaking about The Intern, Rishi Kapoor said in a statement that he is "excited" to work with Deepika Padukone: "The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story," reported news agency PTI.

Deepika, on the other hand, described The Intern "an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace." She was quoted as saying by PTI: "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey."

For those who don't know, Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have previously worked together in the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, in which the Rishi Kapoor appeared in a supporting role. Deepika and Rishi Kapoor's actor son Ranbir Kapoor even reportedly dated from early 2008 to 2009.

The Intern will be the third film that Deepika Padukone will produce. The first two being Chhapaak and '83, which stars her husband Ranveer Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)