Rishi Kapoor Posts A Pic Of Son Ranbir With 'Legend' Kobe Bryant

Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on social media. Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships, died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna on Sunday. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others paid tribute by posting pictures of the late basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash on Sunday. Some other actors shared throwback pictures with the late basketball player. Rishi Kapoor, on Monday morning, shared a throwback photograph of his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor on his Twitter profile. "Ranbir with the legend, the late Kobe Bryant," he captioned the post.

Ranbir with the legend the late Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Y7J9CfIKgd — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020

Lara Dutta too posted a memory in the form of a throwback picture on her Instagram profile. "Heartbreaking to wake up to news like this. He had no clue who this basketball loving Bollywood actress was, but he was warm, he was funny and he was inclusive. #RIPKobe #RIPGianna #NbaLegend," she wrote.

The late basketball player was paid a musical tribute by Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men at this year's Grammy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

