To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Tributes From Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars

Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. Akshay Kumar, remembered the basketball icon who won five NBA championships. The PadMan actor wrote an extensive post on Instagram, in which he paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash. Akshay wrote: "Speechless... The world has lost a legendary athlete. RIP The 'Black Mamba' of Basketball. Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on their way to coach his daughter's team in California yesterday... My heart goes out to their family." The actor talked about the impact that the late basketball player had on him and his family and added, "What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in heaven."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who attended the Grammy Awards on Monday morning in Los Angeles, in her post, wrote: "Being at tonight's Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal." She also stated that Kobe Bryant ignited her "love for the sports, competition, and striving for excellence."

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, and Sonam Kapoor's husband and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, who are self-confessed sports enthusiasts also posted on social media, expressing their grief. "Shocked about Kobe," wrote Abhishek Bachchan. "He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. Just can't believe it," he tweeted.

"Too soon to say it again, but thank you Kobe Bryant," read an excerpt from Anand Ahuja's post.

Farhan Akhtar, tweeted on Monday, "What a tragedy. Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant RIP. Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief."

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also posted tributes on social media:

Lara Dutta posted a throwback picture with the late basketball player, in which he could be seen signing Lara's jersey. "Heartbreaking to wake up to news like this. He had no clue who this basketball loving Bollywood actress was, but he was warm, he was funny and he was inclusive," she wrote.

Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men paid tribute to the legendary basketball player at this year's Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles. Tonight is for Kobe," Lizzo said during the award ceremony.