Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Bold And Beautiful Statement With Nick Jonas By Her Side

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on the red carpet (courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Priyanka attended the 62nd Grammy Awards with Nick Jonas

Priyanka wore a stunning Ralph and Russo ensemble

Nick Jonas complemented her in a gold suited look

The limelight followed power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the Grammys 2020 red carpet as they made a head-turning entry at Los Angeles' Staples Centre for the 62nd edition of music's biggest awards night. Needless to say, all eyes were on Priyanka and Nick when they walked on to the red carpet for the customary photo-op. Priyanka and Nick, known for their red carpet PDA, lived up to the hype and shared a few loved-up moments, making the flashbulbs pop incessantly. Now, Priyanka's gown with a plunging neck-line deserves a special mention here, which she styled with a sleek and neat hairdo and some sparkling earrings. In an unusual move, Priyanka also accessorised with a crystal stud on her belly button. No words. We like.

PS - The Jonas Brothers have a Grammy nomination for Sucker. The band are also slated to perform at the Grammys.

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are red carpet stunners

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' red carpet PDA

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are red carpet stunners

Ahead of her red carpet appearance at the Grammys 2020, Priyanka shared a husband appreciation post on Instagram. But TBH, all we could notice is Priyanka Chopra. Check out her post here.

Before the Grammys, Priyanka confirmed she will be attending with her presence at Clive Devis' exclusive pre-Grammy party. She shared a glimpse of her look for the night and we were floored. She wore a satin gown by Nicolas Jebran couture.

Earlier in November, Priyanka gave a massive shout-out to the Jonas Brothers for their Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their comeback single Sucker. "So proud of you," she had tweeted. Priyanka also stars in Jonas Brothers' Sucker and so does Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle and Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner.