'Nothing Dramatic': Rishi Kapoor On Reports Of Hospitalisation

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, on Sunday said that he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. Earlier, there were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the National capital to attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital.

"I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess," Rishi Kapoor told PTI.

Multiple media reports claimed that the actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

The actor recently announced his next project, Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.