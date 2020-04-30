'Remember Rishi Kapoor With A Smile, Not Tears,' Say Actor's Family

Rishi Kapoor with his family, from Neetu's Instagram (courtesy neetu54)

Rishi Kapoor "would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," his family said in a statement released after the actor's death on Thursday morning. Mr Kapoor, 67, waged a two-year battle against cancer. Star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and Khel Khel Mein, Rishi Kapoor was a much-loved member of the film fraternity, as much for his sense of humour and zest for life as for his talent. He remained his jovial self till the very end, Mr Kapoor's family revealed, "doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and other members of the vast film dynasty he belonged to, among them elder brother Randhir Kapoor and nieces Kareena and Karisma.

Read the statement from Rishi Kapoor's family here:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."